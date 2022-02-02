Shooting investigation underway in Downtown Seattle

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Downtown Seattle on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Third Avenue after 6 a.m.

Seattle police said that a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram