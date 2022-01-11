Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:40 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
8
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:41 AM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Mason County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:57 AM PST until TUE 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Man shot multiple times in Burien, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Burien
FOX 13 Seattle

Shooting investigation underway in Burien

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Burien.

BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Burien.

At about 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 12400 block of First Avenue South. 

Sergeant Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 News that a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown. 

Deputies are searching for a suspect. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram