Man shot multiple times in Burien, deputies say
BURIEN, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Burien.
At about 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 12400 block of First Avenue South.
Sergeant Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 News that a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.
Deputies are searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
