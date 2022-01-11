Man shot multiple times in Burien, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Burien.

At about 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 12400 block of First Avenue South.

Sergeant Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13 News that a man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

Deputies are searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

