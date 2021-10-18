Man injured in shooting at Marysville gas station

Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at a gas station in Marysville.

The shooting happened before 4 a.m. at the Chevron on 70 State Avenue.

Investigators said a person called 911 to report that people inside two cars were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, in his 40s, with a gunshot wound.

Officers treated the victim's arm before Marysville Fire Department medics arrived. He was taken to Providence Medical Center and is expected to survive.

According to police, the second car left the scene.

Investigators said the suspected shooter remains at large.

Police said all roads are open but the gas station is closed as detectives investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 360-363-8300.

