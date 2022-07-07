Expand / Collapse search

Man found fatally shot near Auburn golf course

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investing after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning. 

Police told FOX 13 at about 10 a.m., a man in his 30s was found shot on a road next to the north entrance to a golf course. 

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A suspect description has not been released. 

There is a road closure at 104th and Green River Road for the investigation, which is expected to last for several hours. 

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.


 