Man found fatally shot near Auburn golf course

Auburn police are investing after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning.

Police told FOX 13 at about 10 a.m., a man in his 30s was found shot on a road next to the north entrance to a golf course.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect description has not been released.

There is a road closure at 104th and Green River Road for the investigation, which is expected to last for several hours.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.



