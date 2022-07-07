Man found fatally shot near Auburn golf course
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investing after a man was fatally shot Thursday morning.
Police told FOX 13 at about 10 a.m., a man in his 30s was found shot on a road next to the north entrance to a golf course.
Life-saving measures were performed on the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect description has not been released.
There is a road closure at 104th and Green River Road for the investigation, which is expected to last for several hours.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.