Shooting investigation underway after 9 people injured in Lakeland, police say

Nine people were injured in a Lakeland shooting near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon, police say.

The Lakeland Police Department said officers and detectives are currently investigating the shooting that happened around 3:43 p.m.

Pictured: Scene of Lakeland shooting that left nine injured.

Investigators have said they believe nine people were shot with two of them being critically injured and seven having non-life-threatening injuries.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor will be giving an update on this shooting at 7 p.m.

