Victim survives shooting in Burien

King County deputies were called around 4 a.m. Friday to the shooting near 7th Ave South in Burien.

One victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medics arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

The victim is alive, according to Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives are actively investigating the shooting. There is no information on the suspect at this time.

