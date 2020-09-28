Shooting at Lakewood condo complex leaves one in critical condition
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a condo complex in Lakewood overnight.
According to Lakewood Police, officers responded about 12:46 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Gravelly Lake Townhomes on Pacific Highway SW. Several shots were heard, followed by vehicles fleeing the scene.
Investigators say there was a party at one of the condos. The victim went outside to a car in the parking lot and was shot by unknown suspects.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any additional information about the suspect, motives or victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police.