Shooting at Lakewood condo complex leaves one in critical condition

article

One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a condo complex in Lakewood overnight.

According to Lakewood Police, officers responded about 12:46 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Gravelly Lake Townhomes on Pacific Highway SW. Several shots were heard, followed by vehicles fleeing the scene.

Investigators say there was a party at one of the condos. The victim went outside to a car in the parking lot and was shot by unknown suspects.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect, motives or victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police.