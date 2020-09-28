Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Lakewood condo complex leaves one in critical condition

Published 
Lakewood
Q13 FOX
article

Gravelly Lakes complex (Q13 NEWS Photo)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a condo complex in Lakewood overnight.

According to Lakewood Police, officers responded about 12:46 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Gravelly Lake Townhomes on Pacific Highway SW. Several shots were heard, followed by vehicles fleeing the scene. 

Investigators say there was a party at one of the condos. The victim went outside to a car in the parking lot and was shot by unknown suspects. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect, motives or victim. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood Police. 