2 killed in shooting near Kankakee courthouse, 2 in custody

By Dane Placko and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
Illinois
KANKAKEE, Ill. - Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the south side entrance of the courthouse near the detention center.

As police arrived, an officer arrested one person who was armed with a weapon, he said. A second person was arrested by sheriff’s deputies while leaving the scene.

The two people killed in the shooting were men in their 20s, Passwater said. A third man was undergoing surgery at a hospital.

"Multiple firearms" were recovered from the scene, including one "long gun," Passwater said.

More information will be released at a news conference around 12:45 p.m., officials said

Kankakee School District 111 was on lockdown as police investigated.

Kankakee is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.