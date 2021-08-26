2 killed in shooting near Kankakee courthouse, 2 in custody

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near the Kankakee County Courthouse.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 a.m. at the south side entrance of the courthouse near the detention center.

As police arrived, an officer arrested one person who was armed with a weapon, he said. A second person was arrested by sheriff’s deputies while leaving the scene.

The two people killed in the shooting were men in their 20s, Passwater said. A third man was undergoing surgery at a hospital.

"Multiple firearms" were recovered from the scene, including one "long gun," Passwater said.

More information will be released at a news conference around 12:45 p.m., officials said

Kankakee School District 111 was on lockdown as police investigated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Kankakee is roughly 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.