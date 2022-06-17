Tacoma PD to have shift changes outdoors this summer to help curb the rise in crime

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) will be having its shift changes outside this summer to address the rise in crime.

Shift changes are held at the beginning of every shift and are designed to give out work locations and disseminate information, according to TPD.

These shift changes will be held in different locations around Tacoma, putting a specific emphasis on where crime rates are increasing.

The goal is to utilize internal hours without skipping over areas of high crime.

"Our leadership team implemented this change in response to the community concerns we have received about wanting more police visibility in areas that have seen an increase in crime rates," said Chief Avery Moore. "We want to move forward with transparency and building community trust by being responsive and present in the community."

Turnout locations will be changed daily and for each individual shift.

Over Memorial Day, Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards expressed concern that this could be a particularly violent summer, as the number of shootings and homicides continue to trend upward.

"We are at 23 homicides this year," said Woodards on June 1. "There have been years when we didn't have 23 homicides in a whole year."

TPD has not announced where these shift changes will take place. It's unclear at this time whether that information will be made public.