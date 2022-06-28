Sheriff's Office reports 29 shootings in King County during the month of June

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) officials report there have been more shootings in the month of June than there have been actual days.

As of June 28, KCSO says there have been 29 shooting incidents.

One of the recent shootings happened in Burien this past weekend, and parts of the incident were caught on camera.

Burien Police say Saturday night into early Sunday morning, they saw a reported stolen car that had also been linked to other violent crimes. Officials with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office say one of the crimes is a shooting that happened in Seattle.

Police say they chased after the car. During the chase, police say the suspects inside shot at an officer's vehicles and rammed another patrol unit.

Investigators say the driver of the car was 15 years old, and the shooter was 17 years old.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police were able to arrest all the suspects involved.

On Monday, the two teen suspects faced King County Superior Court Judge Nelson Lee.

Judge Lee ruled the 15-year-old suspect will remain in custody, but released the 17-year-old suspect to home monitoring.

"We asked for each of them to be held in juvenile detention because of the seriousness of the allegations here," said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

McNerthney says this is not the 17-year-old’s first time facing gun-related charges.

In June 2021, court documents, that FOX 13 News obtained, show the 17-year-old shot and killed someone during a road rage incident.

Investigators ruled the shooting was in self-defense; however, the 17-year-old was not supposed to have the gun. In March, the 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

A year later, the 17-year-old is now suspected of shooting at police.

"We think that when you use a gun like this, regardless of your age, you should be held reasonably in detention. Unfortunately, we did not win those arguments," said McNerthney.

Officials expect charges to be filed against the teens sometime Wednesday, and for the suspect to appear back in court by the end of the week.