Sheriff's Office investigating after 'Lewis County welcomes everyone' sign torn down

A sign promoting inclusivity was torn down over the weekend in Lewis County, and now the organization that it belongs to is vowing to put it up again.

The organization The Lollipop Guild said the sign, a rainbow pride flag that reads "Lewis County welcomes everyone," was put up to counter the famous Uncle Sam billboard along I-5 that's known for controversial messages.

The group says they wanted to provide a more balanced and welcoming perception of their community.

They say the sign was up for less than 48 hours and garnered a lot of support - before someone tore it down.

Guild member Kyle Wheeler says they bought the land to put the sign there and followed all regulations.

For now, the pride flag is waving in the wind, along with signs that read "Love Thy Neighbor."

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information on who took the sign down is asked to call the sheriff's office.