Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting in SeaTac, suspect at large

article

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a SeaTac shooting.

The King County Sheriff's Office says they were called to reports of a shooting just off of South 208th Street in SeaTac, where a man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect remains at large, and the KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

RELATED: Ruston Police looking for suspects in deadly shooting

READ MORE: Suspected DUI crash in Lynnwood sends 52-year-old to hospital, police investigating

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram