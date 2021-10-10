Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting in SeaTac, suspect at large

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATAC, Wash. - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a SeaTac shooting.

The King County Sheriff's Office says they were called to reports of a shooting just off of South 208th Street in SeaTac, where a man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect remains at large, and the KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

RELATED: Ruston Police looking for suspects in deadly shooting

READ MORE: Suspected DUI crash in Lynnwood sends 52-year-old to hospital, police investigating

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram