Sheriff's deputies investigating shooting in SeaTac, suspect at large
SEATAC, Wash. - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in a SeaTac shooting.
The King County Sheriff's Office says they were called to reports of a shooting just off of South 208th Street in SeaTac, where a man was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.
The suspect remains at large, and the KCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
