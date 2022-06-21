Sheriff: Mason County man arrested for threatening to blow up grade school

Mason County deputies arrested a man for reportedly threatening to blow up a grade school on social media.

Deputies served a high-risk search warrant at the man's home, responding with several sheriff vehicles and an armored personnel carrier. The details of the threats are not clear, but law enforcement suggested it required a large response.

The suspect was arrested without incident, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.