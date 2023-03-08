Sheriff: Man crashes car into tree in Bremerton, tries to punch firefighter and kick deputy

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

A man who crashed his car into a tree in Bremerton tried to punch a firefighter and then kick a deputy who were trying to rescue the trapped driver.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the single-car crash Tuesday night in Bremerton. An exact location was not given.

Authorities said deputies used a less-lethal option to subdue the driver after he tried to kick and punch first responders.

Deputies said the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No further details have been released.