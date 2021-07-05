Sheriff: Gig Harbor homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder

A Pierce County homeowner shot and killed an intoxicated intruder on the 4th of July, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called around10 p.m. to the home in the 7600 block of Hidden Lane NW in Gig Harbor.

Investigators said the intruder parked his car in the homeowner's yard - leaving his car door open - before breaking a window to the home and letting himself in. The homeowner heard the commotion and called 911. The intruder was heard screaming and yelling, and started to walk up the stairs toward the homeowner who was at the top of the stairs with a gun. The homeowner shot and killed the 48-year-old man who died at the scene.

Detectives believe the man was intoxicated at the time and may have been trying to enter the home of a family member in the neighborhood.

The homeowner was not arrested given the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

