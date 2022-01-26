Expand / Collapse search
Sheriff: driver who killed cyclist caught smoking heroin

By AP News Staff
Published 
Poulsbo
Associated Press
article

POULSBO, Wash. - A driver charged with striking and killing a cyclist riding on the shoulder of Central Valley Road was smoking heroin in the vehicle when a deputy arrested him shortly after the wreck, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Geoffrey Grayson Moore, 28, told the deputy he had fallen asleep behind the wheel and knew he had hit something but continued driving, the Kitsap Sun reported.

"He was scared and did not stop," the deputy wrote.

Moore was charged Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the death of John Skubic, 63, of Poulsbo. Skubic was struck from behind while wearing bright neon yellow bicycle clothing, according to charging documents. He was declared dead at the scene.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw a Jeep Cherokee drive on to the shoulder and pass another vehicle, striking Skubic, and then continue driving.

A deputy found a Jeep Cherokee matching the description parked at an apartment complex with "fresh" damage to the front end. Inside he found Moore and a woman.

"They were in the process of smoking heroin by using foil and a lighter," according to court documents. Moore was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held on $400,000 bail.

