Sheriff: 72-year-old man presumed dead in Washington flooding

A 72-year-old Washington man is presumed dead after authorities say his car was likely swept away in swift floodwaters.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 just before 6:00 a.m. Friday to report that her husband was missing from their home on North River Road in Cosmopolis.

She said he had gone outside to move their car to higher ground to save it from the rapidly rising floodwaters. When her husband did not return, she called for help.

Law enforcement was not able to reach the area at the time because of the flooding. However, firefighters in the area from District 15 searched for the missing man and vehicle but did not find either.

Deputies said there is a steep bank next to the couple's driveway, and they believe the vehicle was most likely swept away into the floodwaters.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office responded later in the day along with Shoalwater Bay Police and used a drone to search the area, but they were also unsuccessful.

The sheriff's office said it would continue to search as the floodwaters recede.

