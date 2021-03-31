Sheriff: 1 teen killed, 3 others seriously injured in Pierce County crash

One teenager was killed and three others were taken to the hospital when their car crashed Wednesday afternoon in Puyallup.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, four teens were in the car traveling at "high speeds" down Pioneer Way. The driver lost control and went up an embankment into a utility pole.

One teen, a front passenger, died at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and the two backseat passengers suffered serious injuries.

Deputies were called to the scene before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Pioneer Way E was closed in both directions at Stewart Ave E near Puyallup.

No further details have been released. Pioneer Way will remain closed during the incident investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 4 & 5 for updates.

