'Shelter in place' issued for some residents in Klahanie neighborhood of Sammamish
article
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish are asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home.
Police are working to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE.
If you are within a quarter of a mile of that intersection, a shelter in place has been issued.
It's unclear if the person is wanted for a crime or if they are in a mental crisis.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.