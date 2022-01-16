'She just found joy in life'; Family speaks on losing 12-year-old daughter in hit-and-run

Two 12-year-old girls were hit by a truck and left on the side of the street in Pierce County.

Immaculee Goldade's family said she did not survive.

They said her best friend is hospitalized.

Goldade's family talked with FOX 13 about their heartache as they beg the person responsible to turn themselves in.

For the Goldade family, there is an intense pain trying to understand how something like this could happen.

They're also finding comfort at their church as they push for an arrest.

"My wife didn't even sleep at all, not even one wink last night. I mean, I just can't describe it. I don't think there's anything worse that can happen to somebody than losing their daughter," Immaculee Goldade's father, John Goldade, said.

For John Goldade, there is no explaining how someone behind the wheel of a truck, caught on surveillance video, could hit two 12-year-old girls and leave.

"It was a little more than just 'Oops, I accidentally hit somebody'. This was somebody who veered into them and literally into the very large ditch which my daughter's body was lying in for a couple hours," John Goldade told FOX 13.

He said on Saturday, his daughter, Immaculee Goldade, and her 12-year-old friend were spending time together.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Goldade Family) ( )

John Goldade said the two girls had a sleepover the night before and were putting on make-up.

He said they'd even asked to walk through the neighborhood.

They hadn't been able to do much of this throughout the pandemic.

But everything changed as John Goldade came back from the store to find the gut-wrenching scene on 104th Street E near 24th Avenue E.

It was just feet from his front door in Midland.

"The two were very close friends, and they were probably holding hands, is what I understand, during this, because they just really were close friends. There was a lot of youth and innocence in them," John Goldade said.

Immaculee Goldade's father said after the driver hit them, they maneuvered the truck out of a deep ditch and left.

Now, there is so much heartache as the family remembers a young girl with a bright smile and the biggest heart.

"She just found joy in life and that was just her," he said.

Through the pain, prayer at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tacoma, and a caring community help get her seven siblings and the Goldade family through the day.

"It was just unbelievable how many people came out to pray for us and just support us," John Goldade said.

But there is a missing piece in this family puzzle, and they hope the driver understands what they've done.

"I want this person to know that a lot of people are actually praying for him as well. If he's going to do anything right in this at all, he can bring a little peace to us by turning himself in," John Goldade said.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said they found the truck abandoned on Saturday.

They said they are in contact with the owner of the truck, but they are still working to figure out who was driving it.

The family is asking anyone with information to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at (253) 798-3278.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family during this tough time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 12-year-old girl dead, another injured in Midland hit-and-run crash

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: