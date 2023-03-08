No charges to be filed against Shawn Kemp after drive-by shooting investigation in Tacoma

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, FOX 13 News has learned. Sources close to Kemp say the shooting was in self-defense.

Kemp was booked into jail in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the Tacoma Mall.

The shooting call came into police just before 2 p.m. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot on the northeast side of the mall near the Courtesy Tire store.

Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting, and that the suspect initially identified as a 53-year-old man was detained at the scene.

Multiple sources confirm to FOX 13 News that Kemp is the suspect.

Sources close to Kemp told FOX 13's David Rose that he had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense.

On Thursday, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said it was not filing charges against Kemp: "The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is not filing charges against Mr. Kemp today. This case’s status will be "No Charges Filed" pending further investigation by Tacoma Police, and Mr. Kemp will be released."

Kemp is a 6-time NBA All-Star. He was a first-round draft pick in the 1989 NBA draft.

From 1989 to 1997 he played 625 games with Seattle and helped the Sonics reach the NBA Finals in 1996.

Kemp was arrested in 2005 in Shoreline for investigation of drug possession and in 2006 in another drug investigation in Texas.

Since his retirement from professional basketball, Kemp has pursued multiple local business opportunities banking on his Sonics career.

He and his business partners are operating two locations in Seattle of Shawn Kemp's Cannabis.

The opening of the Belltown location marked the first black-owned marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

Kemp was also the owner of Oskar’s Kitchen, a sports bar in Lower Queen Anne, that shuttered in 2015.

READ ALSO: Changes to Washington police pursuit rules narrowly passes Senate before deadline

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

In 2022, Kemp was part of the campaign to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle, telling The Athletic he wouldn’t stop until the city got "the actual Sonics back."