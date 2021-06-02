Shawn Carpenter: Detectives seek tips on whereabouts of child rape suspect

King County Sheriff's Detectives in the Special Assault Unit are asking for the public's help to locate Shawn M. Carpenter (43). Prosecutors have charged him with Rape of a Child 1st Degree and issued a $250,000 nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Shawn Carpenter wanted in King County on charge of Child Rape 1st Degree

"The King County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service and when we get a location on him, we will get him in custody for this horrific crime," King County Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Carpenter is accused of raping an 8-year-old girl in the Sammamish area. Deputies believe he has fled to Florida or somewhere in the Southeast part of the U.S. According to court documents, Carpenter hung up on the detective when she tried to reach him by phone to hear his side of the story after conducting a forensic interview with the alleged victim.

Detectives believe there are friends or family members in contact with him.

"Every day he is out, that’s another day that he may be victimizing another child. The charges in this case are just horrific. Are you going to do what’s right or are you going to do what’s easy and we’re gonna ask the family to do what’s right, contact us. You know here he is. We believe he’s probably using meth and while we hope he’s not abusing more children, that risk exists as long as he is out there," said King County Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Carpenter's criminal history includes a felony conviction for Attempted Carrying Concealed Weapon in 2003 and misdemeanor convictions for Assault -Domestic Vioelnce in 2014 and Retail Fraud Second Degree in 1995.

He is 5'10", 160 pounds with Hazel eyes.

Advertisement

If you know where Carpenter is living or have any information that could help detectives locate him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or text the info through the P3 Tips app or at www.P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.