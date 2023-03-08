Man who murdered beloved Washington couple sentenced to 66 years in prison

A man convicted in the gruesome double murder of a couple at their Kitsap County home was sentenced to 66 years in prison.

Shaun D. Rose murdered Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51, in Aug. of 2022. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla, Washington.

Detectives from the Kitsap Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies after their daughter went to the family home and found signs of a force home entry, and a trail of blood.

"Imagine your child coming to check on you and to find that kind of a scene," said Lt. Ken Dickinson on Friday.

According to investigators, a number of tips from the public began to come in giving them a better idea of where Rose was Aug. 21, 2022. Rose was spotted early in the morning driving a stolen car in Mason County leading to a short chase by local deputies – the chase was called off when his driving became too dangerous to continue the pursuit, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.



By that night investigators from Kitsap, Pierce and Mason County Sheriff's Offices were working together along with Tacoma Police to take Rose into custody. He was eventually tracked down, and taken into custody by Tacoma Police at a gas station on 74th and South Tacoma Way.

On March 8, 2022, a judge followed the recommended plea agreement and sentenced Rose to nearly 66 years in prison. The agreement also includes a lifetime no contact order for the couple's daughter.

Family and friends previously spoke with FOX 13 News. Dwaine Weyland, the couple’s best friend, said they were roughly 30 days from opening up East 2 West Brewery – a dream the pair had for several years after growing their brewery business on the side and winning awards for their beer.

"It’s just senseless," said Weyland. "They deserved a chance to realize their dream. They deserved a chance to continue their life because all they did was contribute good to the world."

Steve and Mina Shulz with best friends Dwaine and Nalani Weyland.

Weyland described Steve and Mina as an inspiring couple. They met while Steve was in stationed in Japan while serving in the Air Force. The pair was married for 30 years, and had a daughter – Alicia.

"She was the perfectionist and the driver for East 2 West," said Weyland. "Steve was her support, her rock. They were inseparable as a couple."

They had a large connection to the community because of their work in the Gig Harbor area on the brewery-scene.

"Honestly, we’re destroyed," said Weyland, who spent countless hours together with the Shulz and his own family. "These people were everything to us."

According to investigators, there was no clear sign of a connection between Rose and the Shulz. It’s unclear what led Rose to the Shulz’s home.

Rose has a history of car theft, burglary, theft and drug use according to investigators.