Expand / Collapse search

Shark attacks swimmer off California coast

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated June 23, 2022 5:50AM
California
Associated Press

Man injured in shark attack in Monterey Bay

The attack happened near Lovers Point.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. - A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the central California coast on Wednesday, police said.

The attack occurred at midmorning at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The swimmer, a man, suffered "significant injuries from the shark bite," and was taken to Natividad Hospital, police said. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Firefighters deployed a drone to search for the shark but there were no immediate sightings.

Police said the beach at Lovers Point will remain closed until Saturday.

Pacific Grove is on the south end of Monterey Bay, about 85 miles south of San Francisco.