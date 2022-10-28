Shania Twain to kick off tour in Washington; stops in Spokane, Seattle

article

Let's Go Girls! Country-pop singer Shania Twain announced that she'll be releasing a new album and is planning to go on tour next year.

Her new album, "Queen of Me," will be released Feb. 3 and Twain plans to kick off her tour in Washington.

The first stop is in Spokane on April 28 and then she'll be at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 29.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PST.

Singer Lindsay Ell will join Twain on tour.

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour," she said.