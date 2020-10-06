Sex-trafficking cases increase due to Covid-19 pandemic, founder of Genesis Project says

Sex traffickers are exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic in turn creating more victims that need help. The founder of the non-profit Genesis Project that provides a home and resources to teens and women seeking a better life says they’ve seen an increase in sex trafficking.

“Trafficking and crime has not shut down. Matter of fact, it’s exploiting the situation,” said Andy Conner.

While fewer law enforcement resources are being allocated to sex trafficking stings, the victims are still being exploited. Covid-19 also makes it more difficult for organizations like the Genesis Project to raise funds from businesses that are either closed or finally hurting themselves.

“The funds run the center. The funds help the girls with resources. The funds basically keep our doors open so we can continue on with this work that’s important,” said Conner.

So, they are asking people to participate in their 10th Annual Night of Hope Auction on November 7 at 6 p.m. It’s free to register on their site. Items include airline tickets, vacation packages and sporting team baskets. The money raised will fund 70 percent of their operating budget to help victims of sex trafficking.

“The money goes for housing, food, clothing. Anything you can think of that you or I would spend on a daily basis to get a girl to a better place in life,” said Conner.