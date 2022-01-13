Several schools in Seattle switch to temporary remote learning due to COVID surge

Several Seattle schools will be switching to remote learning starting Friday due to a rise in COVID cases in the community and district.

A handful of schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday. Double-check with your individual school to see a class schedule.

The move comes after the district announced that it saw a record-high 704 confirmed COVID cases in just a week. Those cases included 145 staff members and 643 students.

The following schools will be remote:

Aki Kurose Middle School , returns to in-person learning Monday, January 24. returns to in-person learning Monday, January 24.

Broadview-Thomson K-8 shifted to remote learning on Friday, January 14 for elementary students. Students in 6th – 8th grade will continue in person. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24. K-8 shifted to remote learning on Friday, January 14 for elementary students. Students in 6th – 8th grade will continue in person. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24.

Franklin High School : I n-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18. n-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18.

Lowell Elementary School shifted to remote learning on Wednesday, January 12. The earliest in-person learning can resume is Thursday, January 20.

Mercer Middle School : In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24.

Meany Middle School : In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24.

Olympic Hills Elementary : In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24. In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24.

South Shore PreK-8: In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, January 24.There is no school for any student on Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The surge in COVID cases is the largest the district has seen since it launched its dashboard in Sep. 2020. For comparison, the next-largest spike was between Dec. 11-17 at 139 cases, followed by 103 cases just a week later.

As of Jan. 10, schools with the highest number of cases currently include Franklin High School at 94 cases, Roosevelt High School at 83, Ballard High School at 80 and Nathan Hale High School at 72.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram