Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day.

According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."

As a result of the unhealthy air quality across the state, several school districts have canceled outdoor activities and practices or moved them indoors:

Seattle Public Schools

Recess: Keep all students indoors. Keep activity levels light.

Physical Education: Keep all students indoors. Keep activity levels light.

Athletic Events and Practices: Cancel outdoor athletic events and practices or move them to an area with safer air quality, either indoors or to a different location.

"We will continue to monitor regional air quality forecasts and provide updates as necessary," SPS said.

Tacoma Public Schools

"At the recommendation of the WA State Department of Health, Tacoma Public Schools is canceling outdoor activities, or moving them indoors. Schools and teams are communicating with families. We continue to monitor air quality and will provide further updates if needed," the district wrote.

Bellingham School District

"If air quality remains in the "unhealthy" level, we will keep students indoors and provide accommodations to students who may need them. This includes altering activities so they are less strenuous, making changes to recess and lunch time routines, and moving classes like physical education indoors," the district said.

Otherwise, schools are open and operating on the normal bell schedule today.

We use the Department of Ecology Air Monitoring Network to check air quality, and we use the Washington Department of Health Guidelines to help us make decisions for our outdoor activities during the school day and our after-school programs including athletics.

If the air quality improves during the day and moves to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the school will:

Provide an inside and outside option during recess and encourage light activity

Move activities indoors when possible

Encourage those with health conditions to stay indoors

A reminder that masks are an option for staff and students who would like to wear one.

Lake Stevens School District

Outdoor athletics and activities are once again being moved inside or canceled. Updates will be shared by coaches or athletic directors. All outdoor community facility use is canceled today. Students were kept indoors for recess and PE today to protect their health.