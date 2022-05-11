More than a dozen mansions destroyed, damaged as wildfire spreads through Orange County

Multimillion-dollar mansions have been damaged and/or destroyed after a wildfire erupted in Laguna Niguel Wednesday afternoon.

The Coastal Fire has burned 200 acres of brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach. As of Thursday morning, Captain Virgil Asuncion who serves as the Chief of Police Services for the city of Laguna Niguel, said 900 homes are under evacuation orders.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, mandatory evacuations were issued for three streets in Laguna Niegel: Coronado Pointe Vista Court, and Via Las Rosas.

There are at least 100 structures on those streets; all roads leading to the area are closed.

As of 8 p.m., Orange County fire officials said at least 20 homes were lost or damaged. The fire is burning in a residential area occupied by high-end mansions.

One resident returned to his home to assess the damage to his home, located in a gated community on Coronado Pointe on Thursday morning

"It’s devastating, it’s shocking" Laguna Niguel resident Ritz Sherman said holding back tears.

FOX 11's crews were outside one of the homes in Laguna Niguel where a Tesla exploded and one of the homes was completely burned to the ground.

Some of the homes are located on Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue, Vista Montemar, Clubhouse Dr. and Coronado Ct.

The Coastal Fire is torching homes in the Laguna Hills area.

Images from SkyFOX show several homes consumed by heavy flames. Multiple roofs, garages and patios have collapsed. The flames continue to jump from house to house. Multiple homes have been completely gutted, all that stands is the frame of the house.

An evacuation zone has been set up at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway.

For a list of evacuation orders click here