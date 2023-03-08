Several injured in Renton crash involving stolen Kia

Police are investigating a crash that involved a stolen Kia and left several people hospitalized overnight in Renton.

Officers responded to a report of a two-car crash on Airport Way and Renton Avenue South at about midnight Wednesday.

According to Renton police, a stolen Kia, with six people inside, ran a red light and crashed. Three people inside the car were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver in the other car was taken to Harborview also with serious injuries.

Investigators said alcohol and excessive speed may have been factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.