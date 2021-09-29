Several hurt in serious 2-car crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Several people were hurt early Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Tacoma.
According to Tacoma Fire, the crash happened before 7:00a .m. on South Tacoma Way and Pine Street.
Firefighters said several people inside the cars were taken to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement