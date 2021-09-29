Several hurt in serious 2-car crash in Tacoma

Several people were hurt early Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Fire, the crash happened before 7:00a .m. on South Tacoma Way and Pine Street.

Firefighters said several people inside the cars were taken to nearby hospitals. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

