Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said.
The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
When first responders arrived at the residence they found six adults experiencing a "medical emergency," Baxter said.
Paramedics administered Narcan, an overdose-reversal drug, to the victims at the scene.
Five people were taken to a local hospital where two of them are in critical condition and three of the victims are in stable condition, Baxter said.
One person was treated at the scene and released.