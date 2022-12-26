Expand / Collapse search
Several hospitalized after mass overdose at San Francisco home on Christmas

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said.

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are investigating a mass overdose at a San Francisco home on Christmas that sent several people to the hospital, authorities said.

The incident, which was first reported by the Marina Times, happened around 2 p.m. at a home near Post and Webster streets, according to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

When first responders arrived at the residence they found six adults experiencing a "medical emergency," Baxter said.

Paramedics administered Narcan, an overdose-reversal drug, to the victims at the scene.

Five people were taken to a local hospital where two of them are in critical condition and three of the victims are in stable condition, Baxter said.

One person was treated at the scene and released.