Several exits to close for construction on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

Several exits along northbound I-5 in Tacoma will be closed for construction this weekend.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday, closures will move up northbound I-5 every day while crews resurface the off-ramps around the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead, as they expect major backups.

The work is part of the 2019 project to replace the bridge, which was built in 1965. It was modified to be straighter and wider than the previous bridge, with other infrastructure upgraded.

The closures are as follows:

I-5 off-ramp to eastbound 56th closed until 9 p.m. Friday

Exit to I-705 closed 10 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday

Exit to westbound SR 16 closed 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday

Exit 132 to S 28th St closed 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday

Exit 136A and 136B closed Friday from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The closures run through downtown Tacoma and are expected to cause major delays, but officials say there will be detours and alternate exits in place.

You can check real-time traffic data on the project on the WSDOT website.