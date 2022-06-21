Several businesses burn in 'stubborn' overnight fire in Lynnwood

Fire crews are working to put out a "stubborn" fire that ripped through several businesses early Tuesday in Lynnwood.

South County Fire said firefighters were on scene around midnight in the 19100 block of State Route 99. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The businesses impacted include a sign shop, a towing company and an auto glass shop.

SR 99 was closed in the area, but reopened around 5:00 a.m.

There were also power outages, but electricity has been restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated.