Several 911 calls lead to arrest of wrong-way DUI driver on I-5

A wrong-way driver suspected of DUI was taken into custody near DuPont early Sunday morning after several people called 911, troopers said.

According to the Washington State Patrol, witnesses reported a driver in a gold Honda Civic was going northbound in the southbound lanes on I-5 near Marvin Way in Thurston County.

After more than 11 people called 911, troopers were able to locate the driver.

Troopers stopped the driver just north of Exit 119 at Pendleton Avenue.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was later taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

A 3-year-old child was a passenger in the car and wasn’t hurt. Child Protective Services was contacted by troopers.

"The WSP wishes to extend gratitude to each of the callers who reported the vehicle’s location to 911, affording the responding WSP troopers the information necessary to plan and execute the successful stop of the vehicle," Trooper Robert Reyer said in a release.

