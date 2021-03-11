Serious injuries reported after wrong-way crash in Auburn

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash on SR-18 in Auburn.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol said it happened around 3:15 a.m. west of 304th Street.

Westbound lanes of SR-18 were closed until 7 a.m.

Wrong-way crash photo courtesy Washington State Patrol

It's unclear what caused the crash, but investigators believe the vehicle that landed on the guardrail struck the other vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were the only people in the vehicles when the crash happened. Both were seriously injured.

Crash photo courtesy Washington State Patrol

