Serious injuries in SR 101 crash near Leland

article

Multiple people have serious injuries following a car crash on SR 101 near Leland.

Washington State Patrol says two cars crashed on the highway at Leland Valley Road, and they are currently investigating the incident. Serious injuries are reported, but it is not yet known how many people were hurt.

Traffic is currently alternating directions while troopers investigate.

People are urged to drive carefully through the area.

RELATED: WSP: Pierce, Thurston County fatal crashes increased by 36% in 2021

READ MORE: US-101 reopens near Discovery Bay following semi truck, car crash

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: