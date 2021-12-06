1 killed in crash involving semi-truck, vehicle in Auburn

One person has died after a semi-truck and vehicle crashed on 15th Street NW and Ron Crockett Drive in Auburn.

Auburn police said a vehicle crashed into the side of the semi-truck around 7:30 p.m. Three people were in the vehicle. One person was trapped inside and needed to be extracted out of the vehicle. Another person was sent to Harborview Medical Center.

The conditions of the others were not immediately available.

All westbound lanes and all but one eastbound lane were shut down on 15th Street NW while police investigated the crash.

Avoid the area if possible.

Photo from Auburn Police

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

