Serial bank robbery suspects arrested in Tacoma

Detectives have arrested two suspects tied to a string of bank robberies across the region.

According to Tacoma Police Department, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found in a stolen vehicle at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Both suspects were booked into Pierce County Jail on multiple counts of robbery early Friday morning.

An investigation to see if they are connected to additional bank robberies is underway.

Authorities say the man is booked on five counts of robbery.

He is accused of robbing the following banks:

The Tapco Credit Union at 2802 6th Avenue in Tacoma on Jan. 18.

The Columbia Bank at 2401 S. Mildred St. in Fircrest on Feb. 2.

The Alaska Federal Credit Union at 6510 6th Ave. in Tacoma on Feb. 7.

The Key Bank at 2633 N. Pearl St. in Tacoma on Feb. 28.

The Tapco Credit Union at 6312 19th St. in Fircrest on March 11.

Authorities say the woman is suspected of assisting in a robbery of the O Bee Credit Union at 8002 Pacific Avenue in Tacoma on Dec. 29, 2021.

The investigation to find if the suspects are tied to other bank robberies remains ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram