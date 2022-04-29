Serial armed robbery suspect arrested in Tacoma

Detectives arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in six different armed robberies on Thursday.

According to Tacoma Police Department (TPD), a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident and booked into jail for six counts of robbery in the first degree.

Authorities say Tacoma robbery detectives were able to identify and establish probably cause to arrest the man on Thursday.

TPD says the suspect is linked to the following robberies that happened in April:

April 5: Subway - 5961 6th Ave. April 13: Subway - 5961 6th Ave. April 13: Emerald City Smoothie - 5977 6th Ave. April 19: Taqueria El Sabor - 1636 S. Mildred St. April 20: Emerald City Smoothie - 5977 6th Ave. April 23: Emerald City Smoothie – 5977 6th Ave.

The investigation will be ongoing.