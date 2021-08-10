Serenade Foods recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products over possible salmonella contamination

article

Milford, Indiana-based food processor Serenade Foods has issued a voluntary recall for 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The following Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood products are affected by the recall. They were produced on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 and were shipped to distributors nationwide:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu" with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The recalled products bear establishment number "P- 2375" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The move follows a public health alert issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on June 2, which noted an investigation by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture determined 28 cases of salmonella between Feb. 21 and June 28 were traced back to frozen, raw, breaded, stuffed chicken products in eight states.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said in a statement . "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has publicly identified six of the states involved in the outbreak, including Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and New York.

Individuals preparing and cooking raw poultry products should follow all instructions detailed on the package label.

To ensure raw chicken is thoroughly cooked, FSIS recommend heating it in an oven at 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw poultry products should never be prepared in a microwave or air fryer.

Additionally, consumers should keep raw poultry away from other food that will not be cooked and wash their hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling the raw product.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. However, in some cases diarrhea may be so severe that patients will require hospitalization. Older adults, infants and individuals with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

Anyone with questions related to the recall can contact Serenade Foods at 866-873-7589 or the USDA's toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

Get updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.

More consumer news

Tune in to LiveNOW from FOX for the latest news: