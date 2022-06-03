Sequim man charged for killing his mother before attacking an officer after routine traffic stop

A man who attacked, and was shot by a police officer after being pulled over on May 19 was charged for murdering his mother on Friday.

According to the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team (KCIRT), the Clallam County Prosecutor's Office charged Bret Allen Kenney with first degree murder for the death of Teri Ward, his mother, on June 3. Investigators discovered Kenney was linked to the death of his mother after a May 19 incident where he attacked, and was shot by a Sequim police officer after being pulled over in a routine traffic stop.

BACKGROUND: Homicide investigation underway after body discovered in home of man shot by Sequim police in traffic stop

In the early hours of May 19, a Sequim police officer conducted a traffic stop. A short time after, the driver, Kenney, quickly exited the vehicle, charged at the officer and tackled him to the ground. A physical altercation ensued, and investigators say at one point, the officers' firearm was discharged. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to the incident, ultimately bringing Kenney into custody. Both Kenney and the officer involved, Sequim Police Officer Daniel Martinez, sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released from the Olympic Medical Center.

Sequim Officer Martinez is a 4-year veteran of law enforcement. During the May 19 incident, several bystanders came to Officer Martinez's aid, as well as two Clallam County Sheriff's Deputies. The two deputies have been identified as Deputy Jeff Pickrell, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, and Deputy Bill Cortani, a 31-year law enforcement veteran.

At the request of the Sequim Police Department, the KCIRT was deployed to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting involving an officer. KCIRT is a multi-agency investigative team comprised of 10 law enforcement agencies within Kitsap, Mason and Clallam Counties. Neither the Sequim Police Department, nor the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are involved in this investigation.

At around 8:40 a.m. on May 19, Clallam County law enforcement received a request for a welfare check on a woman near the corner of Senz Rd. and Taylor Cutoff Rd. Investigators learned this was Kenney's home. When authorities looked inside, they found a dead woman inside, who was later identified as Teri. D. Ward, Kenney's mother. At that time, KCIRT initiated a homicide investigation into Ward's death.

On May 24, Kenney was charged with attempted second degree murder, assault in the first degree, and disarming a law enforcement officer. Kenney has been held, with no bail, in the Clallam County Jail.

On May 26, King County medical examiners conducted an autopsy on Teri Ward's body, and determined the manner of her death was homicide. Examiners said the cause of her death was multiple stab wounds to her neck. KCIRT investigators also obtained evidence linking Kenney to Ward's murder.

On June 3, the Clallam County Prosecutor's Office charged Kenney with first degree murder for the death of Teri Ward.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.