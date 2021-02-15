Arlington senior citizens fear slick conditions while waiting for housing authority to clear snow and ice

A community of senior citizens said they are worried they will get stuck in snow and ice that has yet to be cleared from their parking lot from the weekend’s winter storms. They live at Wrobliski Manor, a property in Arlington owned by Housing Authority of Snohomish County.

"Five years ago I broke a vertebra in my neck from falling on ice," said Sheila Scott, who has lived at the property for nine years.

Scott said she is worried she could slip and fall at the property with all of the snow, ice and slush covering the parking lot. Many others that live there are just as scared about the slick conditions. It’s home to people 62 years of age and older, or younger than 62 with a disability.

"Having inclement weather and having snow and ice on our sidewalks and parking lots is more of a hazard than it would be to your normal every day citizen," said Karen Sharp, a four-year resident.

Before the weekend’s winter storms, Sharp said she had been waiting for an important doctor’s appointment for two months. Worried she would miss it because of the weather, she said she began making calls on Friday.

"So, I started by calling the maintenance people, the housing authority, supervisors and residents," said Sharp.

Monday, snow on the property remained untouched. Q13 News reached out, Monday, to management with Wrobliski Manor and the Housing Authority of Snohomish County to find out when the snow and ice would be cleared. A response was not immediately received.

"Our parking lot is still a sheet of ice covered in snow. So, these people that are dependent on caregivers to come help them—the caregivers can’t get in and none of us can get out," said Sharp.

Some residents claimed they tried asking onsite maintenance crews to clear a path.

"Asked one of the maintenance men that was here doing something else—‘Excuse me sir, would you mind shoveling in front?’ And he said no because we need permission from HASCO," said Linda Courtney, a 15-year resident.

A group of residents claimed they were stuck in mounds of snow for almost two weeks during the last big winter storm in 2019. Worried the same thing would happen this time, residents took their concerns to social media. Sharp said within an hour of posting to a neighborhood fan page, community members cleared all their sidewalks.

"One man did it out of his own pocket—he spent money, he spent time and broke his shovel," said Sharp. "Out of the kindness of his heart and out of his own pocket he was out there."