Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from FRI 10:15 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Central Coast
7
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM PST until SAT 1:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Senate passes bill to award Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC
article

Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman watches newly released video footage, of the January 6 attack, during the second day of Trumps second impeachment trial on February 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Democrats present the case against Donald Trump in

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Senate unanimously passed bipartisan legislation Friday to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal.

The legislation was first introduced in January by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

READ MORE: Pelosi announces legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the USCP for actions during Capitol Riot

Goodman, a native Washingtonian, was captured on video confronting rioters during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which delayed their access to the Senate chamber. 

Earlier this week during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Goodman was shown on surveillance video warning Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) of the insurrections who had entered the building.

READ MORE: Former educators of Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman remember his days as Prince George’s County student

"By redirecting violent rioters away from the Senate chamber on January 6th, Officer Goodman defended our democracy and saved the lives of senators and staff. He is wholly deserving of the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress, and I’m glad the Senate acted quickly on our legislation to recognize the quick thinking and bravery of this great Marylander with a Congressional Gold Medal. I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly follow suit," said Van Hollen.

Several other Senators’ cosponsored the bill.

The full text of the bill can be found here.