Senate passes bill limiting Gov. Inslee's emergency powers

The Washington State Senate has passed a bill that would limit the Governor's emergency powers to 90 days if the legislature is not in session.

Both Republican and Democrat lawmakers believe there needs to be some legislative oversight when it comes to the length of a state of emergency. The measure passed the Democratic-led chamber on a 29-20 vote.

It's been nearly 700 days since Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Two bills, HB 1772 in the House of Representatives and SB 5039 in the Senate were previously introduced that would have put either a 60- or 30-day limit on the length of an emergency declaration. Anything beyond that would require the legislature to be consulted before additional emergency declarations are made.

However, the Senate settled on a 90-day limitation with SB 5909. The bill would allow the majority and minority leaders of each chamber to terminate a state of emergency in writing after 90 days if the Legislature is not in session.

It also allows majority and minority leaders to terminate an order issued by the governor that prohibits activities, if the Legislature is not in session.

The bill would also extend beyond Inslee's term as governor.

Many Republicans have complained that the Governor has been responding to the COVID emergency 'unchecked,' and the law that gives the Governor emergency powers didn’t anticipate emergencies that lasted years.

The bill will head to the Democratic-led house for consideration.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram