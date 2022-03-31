Sen. Patty Murray urges congress to pass more relief for restaurants, small businesses

U.S. Senator Patty Murray is calling on congress to replenish funding for a program that provides emergency assistance for eligible restaurants, bars and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The senate is currently debating a supplemental bill for COVID relief, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Murray said thousands of businesses in Washington have received more than $9 billion in federal loans, grants and debt relief since the start of the pandemic.

However, for several restaurant owners, the funds were gone before they were able to get the same relief as their neighboring business.

Murray emphasized that the funding was a lifeline for restaurant owners and the support is still needed.

"I don't think that's fair. Restaurants are often the heart of our communities. They're critical to our economy & they're what make our cities and towns unique," Murray said.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram