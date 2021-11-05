Sen. Patty Murray pushes for permanent daylight saving time

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday and clocks will have to "fall back" one hour.

But some local lawmakers hope it’s the last time we have to do it.

Senator Patty Murray is calling for a permanent daylight saving time.

"To put it simply, Americans want more sunshine and less depression. That’s why I am proud to be a cosponsor of the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 which would extend Daylight Saving Time permanently so Americans can enjoy having sunlight during their most productive hours of the day and never have to worry about changing their clocks again. Congress needs to be a part of the solution. Here’s a bipartisan issue that we can and should all get behind," said Murray.

She also pressed for executive action by the Biden Administration to grant states, like Washington that have voted to move, to permanent daylight saving time a waiver to do so.

