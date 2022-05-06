Sen. Murray, local leaders discuss urgent need to protect abortion rights

Sen. Patty Murray was joined by local leaders at a Seattle Planned Parenthood on Friday to discuss abortion rights in response to a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

"It means so much to me to be here today, standing alongside all of you," Murray said. "It’s really great that we represent a state with such powerful women who are going to stand up for your rights."

Earlier this week, Murray chaired a hearing with the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and she pressed on what the Biden Administration plans to do, she says to protect women’s rights to an abortion.

"Thank you to all the Planned Parenthood nurses, medical professionals, educators, all of your staff, all the people who keep Planned Parenthood clinics running and serving our communities. Thank you," she said.

Abortion has been legal in Washington state since a 1970 referendum.

A 1991 ballot measure, also approved by voters, declared a woman’s right to choose physician-performed abortion prior to fetal viability and further expanded and protected access to abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Earlier this week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state would provide sanctuary for women outside the state seeking abortions and would explore ways to codify abortion rights in the state’s constitution.