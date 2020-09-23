Semi-truck trailer hangs off I-5 exit, express lanes remain blocked

A semi-truck continues to block several lanes on an I-5 South exit after hitting a concrete barrier, and hanging off the side of the exit for several hours.

Washington State Patrol said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the driver was driving in the express lanes when she lost control and hit the right-side concrete barrier off of the Mercer St. exit.

The truck went over a concrete barrier and hit a tree where it came to rest on the steep embankment and part of the trailer blocking several lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.

Seattle Fire said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The express lanes for the on and off-ramps of Mercer St. remain closed. It is not known when the lanes will reopen as officials work to remove the remaining parts of the vehicle.

Crews said a fuel leak was reported from the tractor trailer and SDOT crews were called to assess the incident.

Officials continue to investigate the incident as they say whether may have been a factor in the incident.

This is a developing story.