Semi-truck rollover crash blocks Tacoma street for hours

A semi-truck rollover crash blocked Bay Street in Tacoma for three hours before crews could set it upright.

Before 9 a.m. Sunday, a truck crashed and rolled over on Bay St, just west of River Rd by I-5. The truck blocked all northbound and southbound lanes of the road.

Tacoma Fire Department and their hazard team were called to assist. Officials concluded there were no hazardous materials aboard the truck, so they began work to tip the truck back onto its tires.

Fire crews, a fire crane and tow truck were able to right the truck and clear the road by around 12 p.m.

Officials say they are still investigating what led to the crash happening.